The Neshoba Democrat - On the Web
Home | Contact Us | Email Updates Signup | 439 E Beacon ST, Philadelphia, MS 39350 | 601.656.4000 | Submit News
Sunday, January 15, 2017

News

  • Mayor, pastor leads church rebuild after 2014 tornado

    Mayor, pastor leads church rebuild after 2014 tornado

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
    Philadelphia Mayor James Young never shies away from a challenge, despite the many roles he plays, including pastor of a large congregation.

    So when his church in Louisville was destroyed by a tornado in 2014, he quickly led efforts to get it rebuilt on a larger scale.
    Read More
  • Sleet wreaks havoc on town

    Sleet wreaks havoc on town

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
    A winter storm system which pushed through Central Mississippi on Friday brought up to a quarter-inch of sleet and snow throughout Neshoba County, causing multiple traffic accidents over the weekend as temperatures dipped to the teens.

    Numerous businesses in Philadelphia closed early on Friday and remained closed on Saturday after sleet fell Friday afternoon and into the night causing slippery road conditions.
    Read More
  • MLK Day Parade, program on tap for King celebration

    MLK Day Parade, program on tap for King celebration

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
    A parade and special program are planned for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Philadelphia as well as a march, organizers said.

    This year’s theme is "Together We Stand, Divided We Fall.”
    Read More

  • Two face felony drug charges

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
    Two people face felony drug charges after they were arrested in the parking lot of a discount center last week.

    Angelina Dykes, 36, of 10100 Road 2418, Union, and Billy Ray Neese, 23, of 12323 Road 325, Union, were arrested on Jan. 4 about 3 p.m.

    Dykes was charged with felony possession of crystal methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
    Read More

  • Woman charged with assault on police officer

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
    A  woman faces a felony charge following an altercation with a police officer on Friday at a Philadelphia business.

    Santtarrius Tynesha Judon, 27, of 267 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., was charged with assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest with a struggle and failure to comply about 2 p.m. Friday.
    Read More
  • Philadelphia splits with Union
  • All kids are special to local middle school teacher
  • Man faces first-degree murder accused of shooting father in 2015
    
    
PreviousPlayPauseNext
Vertical thumbnails|||||| font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; ||ctl00_body_ctl25_ctl01_rrThumbnails99||ctl00_body_ctl25_ctl01_rrFullSizePhotos99||imgStartRotator99||imgStopRotator99||100||||True||No related video||,|,|,||False||40211,0|40221,1|40230,2||99

BREAKING NEWS

    

Editorial

  • FLASHBACKS

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
    JAN. 15, 1937

    Dr. C. H. Harrison was named as School Trustee here by the Board of Aldermen at the January meeting, his term being for five years. He succeeds Mrs. N. A. Johnson, whose term expired Jan. 1, 1937.
    Read More
  • PERRY/Speech and all that jazz

    PERRY/Speech and all that jazz

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
    This week, author, political columnist, jazz critic and – to quote his wife – “social mischief maker” Nat Hentoff passed away at his apartment in Greenwich Village “surrounded by family listening to Billie Holiday,” according to his son, Nick Hentoff, on Twitter.
    Read More
  • HARPER/Obamacare on life support

    HARPER/Obamacare on life support

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
    “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. If you like your health care plan, you can keep your health care plan,” President Obama made those promises on multiple occasions while trying to sell the Affordable Care Act to the American people. We now know that neither of these statements turned out to be true. Obamacare has done the opposite of what the president promised when he said, “You’ll find more choices, more competition, and in many cases, lower prices.” What we are seeing across the country is fewer choices, less competition, and skyrocketing premiums. But the full story of Obamacare is more than a string of broken promises - the onerous rules and regulations are causing the law to collapse under its own weight. The simple truth is that it is hurting more people than it is helping. Just two months ago, 8 in 10 Americans told Gallup they want Obamacare either significantly changed or replaced altogether.
    Read More
  • LOWRY/Obama’s ‘Russian reset’ failure

    LOWRY/Obama’s ‘Russian reset’ failure

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
    President Barack Obama has finally had it with Russia. It only took eight years of cold reality — topped off by the Russian interference in the November election — to make the outgoing president almost cleareyed about the Kremlin.

    Not that Obama is ready to admit error. Asked by George Stephanopoulos on Sunday if he underestimated Vladimir Putin, Obama said no, he had only missed how cyberhacking could be used to meddle in our electoral system — in other words, it was a technical mistake, rather than a fundamental misassessment of a foreign adversary.
    Read More
  • GETTING THE MESSAGE/2nd Timothy 4:6-8

    GETTING THE MESSAGE/2nd Timothy 4:6-8

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
    Our Lord came into this world in order to give men new life with God. The apostle Paul is the model of this new life. We see here Paul’s summary of his Christian life as death approaches. He says: “I am already being poured out like a drink offering and the time has come for my departure.”
    Read More

Sports

  • Choctaw expects big crowd at upcoming NASA basketball tournament

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
     Basketball season is always a busy time for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians as they follow the Choctaw Central varsity teams on their campaigns.

    But the number of games is going to be pushed up to another level this weekend as 62 adult teams will gather for the Native American Sports Association’s (NASA) East Coast basketball tournament. Tribes from as far North as New York, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama will be represented in the four brackets. There will be brackets for teams in the men’s division, women’s division, legends men’s division and legends women’s division. The legends divisions features players 40 and older.
    Read More
  • Neshoba Central teams face 3 regional opponents this week

    Neshoba Central teams face 3 regional opponents this week

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
     Both Neshoba Central basketball teams face three Region 3-4A games this week, thanks to last week’s cold weather.

    The Rocket teams were to visit Lanier last Friday night but the winter storm forced the game to be postponed until Wednesday. That puts Neshoba Central playing Ridgeland at home on Tuesday, visiting Lanier on Wednesday and then hosting Vicksburg on Friday.
    Read More
  • Coctaw Central Lady Warriors dominate ranked foe

    Coctaw Central Lady Warriors dominate ranked foe

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
     The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors passed a tough test over the weekend as they knocked off Lafayette 59-48 in the Pontotoc Classic.

    It was Lafayette’s first loss of the season as they dropped to 14-1. Choctaw Central is ranked No. 1 in a statewide poll of Class 3A girls team, and No. 2 in an overall state poll, second only to Starkville which handed the Lady Warriors their only loss earlier this year. The Lady Warriors also stand at 14-1. Lafayette is the No. 2 team in a Class 4A statewide poll and No. 8 overall.
    Read More

  • Rockets have soccer season on the line

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
    The Neshoba Central soccer teams have their playoff dreams on the line over the next two weeks as they close out the regular season with three region games.

    The Rocket teams were to visit Laurel in a non-region game on Tuesday. On Friday, they visit Grenada while on the following Tuesday they host Germantown and close out at home on January 20 vs. Grenada.
    Read More

  • Leake Academy takes on district foe Starkville

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
     Leake Academy faces three games this week in prep basketball action.

    The Rebel teams did not play last week as a Friday game with Columbia Academy and a Saturday game at Lamar School in Meridian were canceled due to the bad weather.
    Read More

DEATH NOTICES

THE FAIR TIMES

  • Friday, July 31, 2015 1:00 AM
    "Utter foolishness" is Lanelle Glover's description of the Fair, but she loves every single second of it.
    Read More

  • Friday, July 31, 2015 1:00 AM
    "Utter foolishness" is Lanelle Glover's description of the Fair, but she loves every single second of it.
    Read More

  • Adcock likes to make others smile

    Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
    As cliche as it sounds, the Fair is truly all about having a good time, and that's basically Sherrie Adcock's life motto.
    Read More

  • Adcock likes to make others smile

    Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
    As cliche as it sounds, the Fair is truly all about having a good time, and that's basically Sherrie Adcock's life motto.
    Read More

  • Colorado resident has many Fair memories

    Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
    A resident of Larkspur, Colo., Apryl Parkerson has been coming to he fair for as long as she can remember.
    Read More

CALENDAR

"Select a day to show the events for that day below the heading "This week's events"
Calendar
Title and navigation
Title and navigation
Move back 3 monthsMove back 1 month

January 2017

Move forward 1 monthMove forward 3 months

January 2017
SMTWTFS
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
Submit an Event...

This Week's Events
Home | Contact Us | Email Updates Signup | 439 E Beacon ST, Philadelphia, MS 39350 | 601.656.4000 | Submit News
Copyright 2015 The Neshoba Democrat Publishing Co. Inc.