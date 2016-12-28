Home
Saturday, December 31, 2016
News
Education supes air concerns over MAEP for 2017 legislative session
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
Republican leaders want to rewrite the state’s education funding formula to put more money into the classroom and less into administrative expenses, but that has local superintendents concerned.
Thriving in ambiguity is what the superintendents are hoping to achieve given the possibility the funding formula will be revamped during the 2017 legislative session.
Insurance for park employees in limbo
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
The Philadelphia, Neshoba County Park Commission will have to pay two months of higher health insurance premiums because of a discrepancy in an inter-local agreement between the city and the county over the transfer of park employees to the city.
The action is being taken to allow park employees access to the city’s health insurance at a much lower cost.
Board approves owner’s plan to renovate Southside Trailer Park
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
The owner of Southside Trailer Park off St. Francis Drive was given two to three months to renovate the exterior of several unoccupied and dilapidated mobile homes, following action last week by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen.
Several residents and business owners have voiced complaints to the board about the trailer park. Mayor James A. Young said the condition of the trailers was a “concern for the city” and it was past time to repair or remove them.
Aldermen grant variance to fireworks vendors for extended hours
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
A variance to allow fireworks stands to operate as transient vendors from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. was approved by the Board of Aldermen last week.
In September, the board amended an ordinance to allow all transient vendors to only operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. following suggestions from some business leaders who said some vendors were a safety issue.
Man airlifted to Jackson hospital after being struck by vehicles
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
A Philadelphia man was airlifted to a Jackson hospital after being struck by two vehicles on Mississippi 15 south at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell said.
Spencer Harvey, 24, of 10041 Road 371, suffered serious injuries after being struck by two different vehicles last night and remains in critical condition, Waddell said, noting that both motorists stopped.
Lifestyle coach shares favorite healthy recipes
When New Year’s resolutions are made this time of year, many go forgotten, but lifestyle coach Amy Reed Eubanks is helping her clients accomplish just that.
A Philadelphia native, Eubanks graduated from Philadelphia High School and went to the University of Mississippi, but after switching majors several times, she decided to spend some time in Colorado where she discovered her true passion.
Union’s Harris tabbed co-MVP of all-region team
Tradarius Harris of Union High School shared Most Valuable Player honors on the 2016 All-Region 5-2A football team which was recently announced.
Harris is a three-year starter at quarterback with the Yellowjackets. He also started at defensive back and often led the team in both total offensive yards and tackles. Union finished the season with a 10-4 record and made it to the third round of the state playoffs.
Work underway at First Baptist for new child ministries building
A new addition to the Child Ministries center at First Baptist Church of Philadelphia is in the works with construction set to be completed in January of 2018.
Jennifer Prince, director, said the addition stemmed from the efforts of a long-term vision team, which has been at work at First Baptist for several years.
BREAKING NEWS
•
Police: WTOK report of west Philadelphia ‘shootout’ false
•
Two men charged with burglary on Edgewater Drive
Editorial
PERRY/Helping others helps us
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
The days before and after Christmas inspire gratefulness for the love and generosity of others, and celebrations for a year concluded.
Generosity always plays a defining role during this time of year, but the specific word “generosity” has floated in my mind for the past few weeks because, of all things, a marketing campaign by a liquor company.
KRISTOF/Pastor, am I a Christian?
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
What does it mean to be a Christian in the 21st century? Can one be a Christian and yet doubt the virgin birth or the Resurrection? I put these questions to the Rev. Timothy Keller, a Presbyterian (PCA) pastor in New York City and best-selling author who is among the most prominent evangelical thinkers today. Our conversation has been edited for space and clarity.
LOWRY/The conventional threat to Trump
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
Donald Trump was supposed to take over the Republican Party, but the question going forward will be whether the Republican Party takes over him.
So far the early legislative agenda of Republicans after the Trump revolution is shaping up to be what you would have expected prior to the Trump revolution. It’s a cookie-cutter GOP program that any Republican who ran for president in the past 40 years would feel comfortable signing, with its prospective centerpiece being another round of across-the-board tax cuts.
FLASHBACKS
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
JAN. 1, 1937
Mr. J. C. Fair, prominent banker of Cleveland, will succeed M. D. Brett as Comptroller of the Banking Dept. of Mississippi. Mr. Brett, formerly of Marks, was named to the position by Gov. Conner two years ago to succeed J. S. Love, who held the office under several previous administration.
BIBLE SELECTION/Psalm 103:1-2 ESV
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
Bless the Lord, O my soul, and all that is within me, bless his holy name! Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits, — Psalm 103:1-2 ESV
Sports
Rockets blowout Raleigh-Egypt at ‘The Hump’
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
The Neshoba Central Rockets dominated Raleigh-Egypt of Memphis Monday afternoon as they took an 84-44 victory in the “Slam Dunk at the Hump” prep basketball classic at Mississippi State University.
“I was worried about us coming of a five or six day holiday layoff,” Coach Jerry Byrd said. “But we came in and answered the challenge. We shot well and played good defense.”
State champs Kemper County dominate all-region team
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
Kemper County, the 2016 Class 3A state football champions, dominated this year’s All-Region 5-3A team which was recently released.
Eric Clark was the Region’s Overall Most Valuable Player, while D.J. Clayton was the Offensive MVP. The Wildcats’ Quandarious Bohannon shared the Best Receiver award with Jeremiah Robinson of Choctaw Central. Chris McRay of Kemper County was named the Best Defensive Lineman
Rush to compete in Sugar Bowl tournament
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
NEW ORLEANS, La. – Some of the nation’s top junior golfers, including the nation’s top female golfer will be part of a talent-packed field elite talent at the 2016 Allstate Sugar Bowl Tommy Moore Memorial Junior Golf Championship (TMMJGC).
The tournament will be played Wednesday and Thursday at English Turn Golf Club in New Orleans, a former host course to the Zurich Classic PGA Tour stop.
Ferguson looks to continue kicking career in college
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
Kameron Ferguson never played football before his junior season in 2015.
“They lost their kicker and needed someone so I decided to try it,” Ferguson, now a senior at Neshoba Central, said. “I was already playing soccer and baseball. I really liked playing football and now I’m hoping to play on the next level.”
All-star week gives Noxapater’s Keonte Daniels big boost
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
There were only two Class 1A players selected to the play in the 36th Annual Bernard Blackwell North-South All-Star football game and Noxapater’s Keonte Daniels was one of them.
According the Noxapater coach Casey Orr, Daniels started on offense at slot receiver and played on most of the special teams.
DEATH NOTICES
Cheyenne Caha Cotton
Cheyenne Caha Cotton died Dec. 27, 2016.
Amberly Joanne Comans Irby
Amberly Joanne Comans Irby died Dec. 28, 2016.
Catherine B. White
Catherine B. White died Dec. 29, 2016.
THE FAIR TIMES
Friday, July 31, 2015 1:00 AM
"Utter foolishness" is Lanelle Glover's description of the Fair, but she loves every single second of it.
Colorado resident has many Fair memories
Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
A resident of Larkspur, Colo., Apryl Parkerson has been coming to he fair for as long as she can remember.
Read More
