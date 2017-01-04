As we enter into the New Year we look at this familiar passage in Luke about the birth of Jesus. We might use it as a challenge for us in this upcoming year. So I want to look at the passage from that point of view.



First, we can be intentional about serving the Christian King. That of course is the Lord Jesus Christ who reigns over all. In verse one we read about the great Roman Emperor Augustus Caesar. He was born Octavian, a distant relative of Julius Caesar. After Caesar was assassinated, Octavian was named in Caesar’s will as his adopted son and heir. A struggle for power ensued, but Octavian won when he defeated Antony and Cleopatra at Actium in 31 BC.

