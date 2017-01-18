Isaiah 9:6 says “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given.” These words speak of the Lord Jesus Christ, who came into the world to save us from our sins. The more facts and details we know about Christ the better and safer we will be. Let’s look together at some truths about him from this passage.



First, he was born “under the law.” That is one of the themes of this passage. The law is mentioned 5 times. We see Mary and Joseph bringing the baby Jesus to the temple (verses 22-24) to do for him what the “custom of the law required (verse 27).” At the end of the passage we read that they did “everything required by the law of the Lord,” before they left Jerusalem (verse 39).

