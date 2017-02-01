Home
|
Contact Us
|
Email Updates Signup
|
439 E Beacon ST, Philadelphia, MS 39350 | 601.656.4000
|
Submit News
NEWS
News
SPORTS
Sports
CLASSIFIEDS
Place a Classified Ad
OBITUARIES
Daily death notices
Obituary policy
SOCIETY
Engagements & Weddings policy
EDITORIAL
Editorial
ABOUT US
About Us
Privacy Policy
ADVERTISE WITH US
FAIR TIMES
THE FAIR TIMES
CIRCULATION
Renewals/Subscriptions
Change of address
Sunday, February 5, 2017
News
Services today for longtime alderman
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
Longtime Philadelphia Ward 4 Alderman James Cecil Nichols was remembered this week for his passion, leadership and untiring efforts to move the city forward. He was 67.
Friends and colleagues said Nichols was outspoken at times in his work but was always willing to set aside differences to reach an agreement on what was best not only for his ward but the city as a whole.
Read More
Tribe plans fourth casino in Leake County
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
A new casino will be constructed in Leake County, creating more than 200 new jobs, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians announced Friday following a special called meeting of the Tribal Council.
The new casino in the Red Water community, on the northern edge of Carthage, will be the Tribe’s fourth in the state.
Read More
Carthage man charged in Co-Op burglary
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
A Carthage man faces multiple felony charges, including possession of meth, after property reported stolen from the Neshoba County Co-Op was found at a Leake County residence.
Jason Paul Sanders, 36, of 539 Coon Creek Road, Carthage, was charged by Leake County Sheriff’s officers last Wednesday night with possession of methamphetamine and possession of stolen property.
Read More
Couple faces kidnapping charges
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
Two people were charged in connection with an alleged kidnapping and beating of a man which occurred last week, the authorities said.
Destiny Spink, 20, and Randy Wade White, 32, of 10321 Highway 16 east, were arrested and charged on Tuesday, Jan. 24 with one count of kidnapping each.
Read More
Breazeale named new assistant administrator at county hospital
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
Scott Breazeale, director of nursing at Neshoba County General Hospital and Nursing Home, was recently promoted to assistant hospital administrator.
The announcement was made by the administration and the Board of Trustees.
Read More
Lady Tornadoes earn region victory
The Philadelphia Lady Tornadoes picked up a Region 5-3A victory last Tuesday as they defeated Kemper County 59-57 in prep basketball action.
The Lady Tornadoes went 2-1 last week as they dropped a 50-42 decision to Choctaw Central and then defeated Nanih Waiya 48-35.
The Philadelphia boys went 0-2 last week as they lost 56-53 to Kemper County, and then dropped a 78-44 decision to Choctaw Central.
Continue this story
Boswell is familiar face in PHS cafeteria
Rufus Boswell likes to cook for a crowd, so when it’s taco soup day at Philadelphia High School, he gathers up about 40 pounds of beef and other ingredients and goes to work.
Boswell cooks all the meats for the students’ lunch in the high school cafeteria, a post he has manned for the past 18 years.
Forty-pounds is the magic number for meat whether he’s preparing soups or such things as chicken spaghetti, a favorite of most students.
Continue this story
Philly’s grad rate rises, NC drops
Neshoba Central’s graduation rate dropped slightly, while Philadelphia’s rose and remains well above state and national averages.
Philadelphia posted a graduation rate of 90.3 percent, while the four-year graduation rate at Neshoba Central was 85.3, just barely above the state average and a few points lower than last year.
Continue this story
Vertical thumbnails|||||| font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; ||ctl00_body_ctl25_ctl01_rrThumbnails99||ctl00_body_ctl25_ctl01_rrFullSizePhotos99||imgStartRotator99||imgStopRotator99||100||||True||No related video||,|,|,||False||40370,0|40376,1|40387,2||99
BREAKING NEWS
•
Methamphetamine, cocaine, cash seized in arrest at Union Square Apartments
•
Chief Anderson announces $6 million expansion of Pearl River Elementary School
Editorial
PERRY/Amazon collects ‘use tax’
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
Amazon now collects tax from online purchases made by its customers in Mississippi, and will remit an estimated $15-$30 million a year to state coffers. The collection is new; the tax is not.
When you pay 7 percent more on your Amazon purchases, put some of the blame on Governor Theodore G. Bilbo.
Read More
THIGPEN/State test rewrites history
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
If you were designing a U.S. History test, where would you start? The Revolutionary War? The Pilgrims? Maybe the Magna Carta as a precursor to the Declaration of Independence?
For Mississippi high school students, the U.S. History “subject area test,” which they must take before graduating, starts in the 1870s.
Read More
LOWRY/The un-American rumor
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
The surefire way to bring the word “un-American” into vogue is to propose a restriction on immigration, no matter how minor.
Democrats, who have spent the past half-century since Joe McCarthy objecting to the suggestion that anyone in this country might not be patriotic, can barely mention President Donald Trump’s immigration order without calling it un-American. Judging by their performance over the past few days, if Democrats ever take back control of Congress, their first act will be to reinstitute the House Un-American Activities Committee to investigate proponents of reduced immigration and their associates. (“Are you now or have you ever been an immigration restrictionist?”)
Read More
GETTING THE MESSAGE/Psalm 61
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
The psalm that we are looking at this week is a remedy for despair. In verses 1-2 we read of David’s distress: “Hear my cry, O God; listen to my prayer. From the ends of the earth I call to you, I call as my heart grows faint;” The word for “cry” is a loud cry, an extremely earnest beseeching of the Lord for necessary help.
Read More
PERRY/Obama’s clemency
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
Three days before leaving office, President Barack Obama issued 273 commutations and 64 pardons to federal criminals. Two days later, he issued another 330 commutations. He provided clemency relief (commutations shorten a sentence; pardons forgive a crime) to 1,927 people while in office (212 of which were pardons).
Fourteen individuals receiving the President’s mercy were convicted in federal courts in Mississippi (3 pardons; 11 commutations).
Read More
Sports
Tough week for Lady Warriors as they drop two of three games
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
Last week wasn’t a typical week for the Choctaw Central Lady Warriors as they dropped two-out-of-three games played in prep basketball action.
The Lady Warriors opened the week with a surprising 67-57 loss to the Forest Lady Bearcats. They bounced back to beat Philadelphia 50-42 on Friday. On Saturday, the Lady Warriors traveled to Booneville to play nationally ranked Hamilton Heights Christian School in the Robertson Sportswear Lady Challenge. The Lady Hawks, ranked No. 1 in Tennessee and No. 8 in the nation according to Max Preps, proved too much for the Lady Warriors as Hamilton won 69-44.
Read More
Leake Academy closes out regular season
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
Leake Academy closes out the regular prep basketball season this week with three games slated.
Leake Academy was to visit Benton Academy on Monday and will host Starkville on Tuesday. On Thursday, Leake Academy visits Lamar School for a makeup game. The junior high tournament will be held Saturday.
Read More
Neshoba Central announces 2017 football schedule
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
The Neshoba Central Rockets will open their 2017 football season at home against the Kosciusko Whippets on August 18.
The Rockets went 5-7 last season under Coach Patrick Schoolar and will be competing again this year in Region 2-5A. The new teams in the region will be Cleveland Central and Callaway while Holmes County Central, Vicksburg, Canton, Germantown and Ridgeland remain. Grenada moved over to Region 1-5A and Lanier dropped down to 4A.
Read More
Union drops two region games
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
The Union Yellowjackets dropped a pair of Region 5-2A games last week in prep basketball action.
The Yellowjackets opened the week with a 48-40 loss to Newton High School. After taking a 59-49 win over non-region foe Nanih Waiya, the Yellowjackets lost 64-38 to Heidelberg.
Read More
Postseason will be different for Yellowjackets in 2017
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:00 PM
There are plenty of familiar opponents on Union High School’s 2017 football schedule.
But when the post season starts, the Yellowjackets and their region opponents will be in a new world. Union will play in Region 4-2A along with Philadelphia, Newton High School, Lake and Scott Central. All of these schools have always been in Region 5 which is in the South Division. This year, they will play in the North Division when the playoffs start.
Read More
DEATH NOTICES
Louise F. Traywick
Louise F. Traywick died Jan. 31, 2017.
Thomas Earl Atkinson
Thomas Earl Atkinson died Feb. 1, 2017.
Donna Lee Clark
Donna Lee Clark died Jan. 29, 2017.
THE FAIR TIMES
Friday, July 31, 2015 1:00 AM
"Utter foolishness" is Lanelle Glover's description of the Fair, but she loves every single second of it.
Read More
Friday, July 31, 2015 1:00 AM
"Utter foolishness" is Lanelle Glover's description of the Fair, but she loves every single second of it.
Read More
Adcock likes to make others smile
Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
As cliche as it sounds, the Fair is truly all about having a good time, and that's basically Sherrie Adcock's life motto.
Read More
Adcock likes to make others smile
Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
As cliche as it sounds, the Fair is truly all about having a good time, and that's basically Sherrie Adcock's life motto.
Read More
Colorado resident has many Fair memories
Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
A resident of Larkspur, Colo., Apryl Parkerson has been coming to he fair for as long as she can remember.
Read More
CALENDAR
"Select a day to show the events for that day below the heading "This week's events"
Calendar
Title and navigation
Title and navigation
Move back 3 months
Move back 1 month
February 2017
Move forward 1 month
Move forward 3 months
February 2017
S
M
T
W
T
F
S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Submit an Event...
This Week's Events
Search only accepts letters and numbers.
JOSHUA S. LADD
MATTHEW R. STOVALL
ADVERTISING RATES
40th ANNIVERSARY
EXTRAS
Home
|
Contact Us
|
Email Updates Signup
|
439 E Beacon ST, Philadelphia, MS 39350 | 601.656.4000
|
Submit News
Copyright 2015 The Neshoba Democrat Publishing Co. Inc.
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##