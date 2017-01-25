The Neshoba Democrat - On the Web
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

News

  • Youth Coalition tops 75 members with a goal to combat teen pregnancy

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
    Combating Neshoba County’s unsually high teen pregnancy rate among both blacks and whites, along with improvements in test scores and high school dropout rates, are among the goals of the Neshoba Youth Coalition, which was created seven years ago to “empower young women and men in Neshoba County to be positive agents of transformation.”

    The group started out with seven members and has now grown to include 75 students, who meet once a week.
  • Child drowns in pond

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
    A 5-year-old child drowned in a pond off Road 602 in the Arlington community over the weekend, the authorities said.

    The body of the child, Bentley Shayne Bozeman, was found about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sheriff Tommy Waddell said.
  • Merchants plan clearance sales starting today

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
    Several Philadelphia merchants are planning a special Citywide Clearance Sale Event starting today. The sale event will continue through Saturday.

    The promotion is designed to encourage residents to shop locally as merchants discount merchandise and some roll out new spring inventory.
  • Supes approve four-year road, bridge plan

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
    A comprehensive road and bridge plan for the next four years was approved last week by the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors totaling over $11 million in paving and nearly $4 million in resealing.

    The primary emphasis on bridges over the next four years will be to reduce the number which are in the rating category of 25 or below, the plan said. Once these are replaced, the next priority is to replace those with a rating of 49 or below.
  • AG rejects Country Club as Ward 2 city polling place

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
    Ward 2 Philadelphia voters will cast ballots at a new polling place in municipal elections this year in wake of an Attorney General’s opinion.

    Aldermen voted unanimously last week to move the polling place to Central Electric Power Association’s facility off Holland Avenue.
  • Lady Warriors brace for nationally ranked foe
  • Club honors McGilbra with top award
  • MHP pursuit ends with misdemeanor after guns were drawn
    
  • Lady Warriors brace for nationally ranked foe
    The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors will face a nationally ranked team this Saturday in the Robertson Sportswear Lady Challenge that will be held at Booneville High School.

    The Lady Warriors will be taking on Hamilton Heights Christian School. The Hawks come in with a 19-1 record. According to Max Preps, they are ranked No. 1 in Tennessee and eighth in the nation.
  • Club honors McGilbra with top award
    Though Jo Beth McGilbra might have come to Philadelphia without knowing a soul, she has clearly made a lasting impact to be named 2017’s Woman of the Year for the Philadelphia Woman’s Club.

    A native of Bassfield, McGilbra attended the University of Southern Mississippi. After graduation, she came to Philadelphia to work with the Mississippi State Extension Service in the 4-H department and has been here ever since.
  • MHP pursuit ends with misdemeanor after guns were drawn
    One vehicle ramming another on Main Street near the courthouse ended after a brief pursuit last Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement guns drawn, two men handcuffed and on the ground and one eventually booked on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

    The Mississippi Highway Patrol pursuit ended about 3:50 p.m. in the parking lot of a car wash near the intersection of Pecan Avenue and Beacon Street.
Editorial

  • PERRY/Obama’s clemency

    PERRY/Obama’s clemency

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
    Three days before leaving office, President Barack Obama issued 273 commutations and 64 pardons to federal criminals. Two days later, he issued another 330 commutations. He provided clemency relief (commutations shorten a sentence; pardons forgive a crime) to 1,927 people while in office (212 of which were pardons).

    Fourteen individuals receiving the President’s mercy were convicted in federal courts in Mississippi (3 pardons; 11 commutations).
  • BROOKS/After the Women’s March

    BROOKS/After the Women’s March

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
    The women’s marches were a phenomenal success and an important cultural moment. Most everybody came back uplifted and empowered. Many said they felt hopeful for the first time since Election Day. But these marches can never be an effective opposition to Donald Trump.
  • LOWRY/Donald Trump’s new culture war

    LOWRY/Donald Trump’s new culture war

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
    The nation’s foremost culture warrior is President Donald J. Trump.

    He wouldn’t, at first blush, seem well-suited to the part. Trump once appeared on the cover of Playboy. He has been married three times. He ran beauty pageants and was a frequent guest on the Howard Stern radio show. His “locker-room talk” captured on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape didn’t, shall we say, demonstrate a well-honed sense of propriety.
  • FLASHBACKS

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM

    A Red Cross Chapter for active work was organized here Monday with the election of the following officers: F.L. Grubbs, county chairman, F. M. Wiggins, vice-chairman, J. M. Lofton, secretary-treasurer. Mr. S. B. King was named chairman of the Roll Call, for the purpose of soliciting annual memberships and dues.
  • BIBLE SELECTION/Galatians 6:1 ESV

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
    Brothers, if anyone is caught in any transgression, you who are spiritual should restore him in a spirit of gentleness. Keep watch on yourself, lest you too be tempted.                                                               — Galatians 6:1 ESV
Sports

  • No. 1 Rockets going for a Region 3-5A sweep this week

    No. 1 Rockets going for a Region 3-5A sweep this week

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
    The Neshoba Central Rockets can complete a sweep of Region 3-5A but they face two very tough test.

    The Rockets go into the week with a 4-0 region record following Friday night’s 52-43 win over Ridgeland. Neshoba Central is ranked No. 1 in a statewide poll of class 5A boys basketball teams. They have two region games remaining. They were to host Lanier on Tuesday and visit the Vicksburg Gators on Friday.
  • LA Rebelettes pick up two district victories

    LA Rebelettes pick up two district victories

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
    The Leake Academy Rebelettes picked up a couple of District 2AAA victories last week in prep basketball action.

    The Rebelettes crushed Winston 71-36 and then defeated Starkville 67-62 to remain undefeated in district play. In a non-district game, the Rebelettes dropped a 57-50 decision at East Rankin.
  • Tornadoes look to bounce back in region hoops play

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
     Both Philadelphia basketball teams will have their work cut out for them this week when they take on two of the top teams in Region 5-3A.

    The Tornado teams were to host Kemper County on Tuesday and then host Choctaw Central on Friday.
  • Choctaw Central teams enter state soccer playoffs

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
      Both Choctaw Central soccer teams have qualified for the Class 1A-2A-3A state playoffs.

    The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors won the district championship for the fifth straight year. They begin post season play Wednesday when they host Pelahatchie.
  • ECCC's annual First Pitch dinner set for Saturday, Feb. 4

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
    Christian Ostrander, associate head baseball coach at Louisiana Tech University, will be the featured speaker at the annual East Central Community College Baseball First Pitch Dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event will be held in the Mabry Memorial Cafeteria on the Decatur campus.

    The public is invited to the event which annually kicks off the ECCC baseball season. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children age 12 and under.
DEATH NOTICES

