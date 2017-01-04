Home
Monday, January 9, 2017
News
Report by a WTOK reporter of a ‘Shootout’ involving city police unfounded
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:00 PM
A teenager attempting to take a selfie on the hood of a police car following a report of a fight last week on Loper Street was overblown on social media into a near riot by a Meridian television reporter, Philadelphia police say.
WTOK reporter Lindsey Jennings posted a video on her personal Facebook page mid-afternoon Wednesday, Dec. 28 that said: “This is video captured last night on Loper St. in Philadelphia. People are jumping on the hood of a police car. This happening after what neighbors are calling a ‘shootout.' @6 [6 p.m. news].”
Read More
Campaign to bring Uber under way
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:00 PM
Uber ride sharing service could be making its way to Philadelphia if businessmen Mike Tinsley and Frank Dungan have their way.
Popular in larger cities, Uber is like a taxi service but accessed through an app on a cell phone and driven by demand.
Read More
Restoring the Ellis aim of concerts
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:00 PM
Rockin’ to Restore the Ellis, a new quarterly concert series aimed at restoring the historic Ellis Theater in downtown Philadelphia, kicks off Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.
The series will be presented by the Philadelphia-Neshoba County Musicians Guild and the Philadelphia-Neshoba County Arts Council.
Read More
Cole argues biscuits in ‘debate’ against cornbread
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:00 PM
Now living in Birmingham but proudly hailing from Philadelphia, Jennifer V. Cole, culinary buff and journalist extraordinaire, has created a prolific career for herself while becoming somewhat of an expert in Southern culture.
Her most recent venture was participating in a “debate” in Oxford over which is better, biscuits or cornbread, which was featured in The Washington Post.
Read More
Obbie Riley elected 2017 president of board of supes
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:00 PM
District 5 Supervisor Obbie Riley was elected president of the Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning at the first meeting of the new year.
"I want to express my gratitude in your vote of confidence," Riley told the board. "I will do my best for this board and this county."
Read More
Neshoba central basketball
Jerry Byrd celebrated his 100th victory as head basketball coach at Neshoba Central last Tuesday as the Rockets defeated Tupelo 62-59 in the “Slam Dunk at the Hump” classic at Mississippi State.
That gave the Rockets a second victory in as many days at Mississippi State. Earlier, Neshoba Central had taken an 84-44 victory over Raleigh Egypt of Memphis in the first day of the Classic. The Rockets then wrapped up week on Friday with a 66-48 win over Ripley in the Itawamba Community College classic.
Continue this story
Law students best friends since first grade
Sarah Mars and Tyler Moore have been best friends since first grade and all of their friends can attest to their charmingly witty personalities and amusing friendship dynamic.
The duo grew up together in Philadelphia and though they have countless memories of each other – ranging from mission trips to Europe – Mars’ first memory of Tyler is fitting and one she will never forget.
Continue this story
Pilot: New $1 million terminal one of nicest for airport's size
In his 30 years as a pilot, Dan Cumberland has flown into countless airports, but the new $1 million terminal building under construction at Philadelphia Municipal Airport will be one of the nicest for its size, he said.
In addition to office space and a conference room, the new terminal, made possible with federal, state and local funding, will include a lounge, kitchenette and spacious accommodations for pilots, including showers.
Continue this story
BREAKING NEWS
•
Police: WTOK report of west Philadelphia ‘shootout’ false
Editorial
PERRY/Ready to run
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:00 PM
Candidates for municipal offices in most of Mississippi’s towns and cities must qualify before the close-of-business on Friday, March 3. (Some municipalities operating under special charters have different election schedules.) Voters choose party nominees in municipal primaries on May 2 (with any runoff elections on May 16). Party nominees and independents face off in the general election on June 6.
Incumbents and challengers have started making announcements, although the qualifying deadline did not begin until this week. A few mayors have already said they’re going home.
Read More
BROOKS/The Snapchat presidency
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:00 PM
Normal leaders come up with policy proposals in a certain conventional way. They gather their advisers around them and they debate alternatives — with briefing papers, intelligence briefings and implementation strategies.
President-elect Donald Trump doesn’t do that. He’s tweeted out policy gestures in recent weeks, say about the future of the United States’ nuclear arsenal. But these gestures aren’t attached to anything. They emerged from no analytic process and point to no implemental effects. Trump’s statements seem to spring spontaneously from his middle-of night-feelings. They are astoundingly ambiguous and defy interpretation.
Read More
LOWRY/Defund the UN
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:00 PM
We’ve come a long way from Daniel Patrick Moynihan excoriating the U.N.’s 1975 “Zionism is racism” resolution in one of the finer exhibits of righteous indignation in the history of American speechifying.
The Obama administration acceded to — and, reportedly, assisted behind the scenes — a less notorious but still noxious Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements. By the administration’s lights, the action is clever — it will be extremely difficult to reverse and will increase Israel’s international isolation.
Read More
GETTING THE MESSAGE/Luke 2:20
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:00 PM
As we enter into the New Year we look at this familiar passage in Luke about the birth of Jesus. We might use it as a challenge for us in this upcoming year. So I want to look at the passage from that point of view.
First, we can be intentional about serving the Christian King. That of course is the Lord Jesus Christ who reigns over all. In verse one we read about the great Roman Emperor Augustus Caesar. He was born Octavian, a distant relative of Julius Caesar. After Caesar was assassinated, Octavian was named in Caesar’s will as his adopted son and heir. A struggle for power ensued, but Octavian won when he defeated Antony and Cleopatra at Actium in 31 BC.
Read More
PERRY/Helping others helps us
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
The days before and after Christmas inspire gratefulness for the love and generosity of others, and celebrations for a year concluded.
Generosity always plays a defining role during this time of year, but the specific word “generosity” has floated in my mind for the past few weeks because, of all things, a marketing campaign by a liquor company.
Read More
Sports
Local teams focus on upcoming region opponents
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:00 PM
The basketball and soccer teams at the local high schools in the Democrat coverage area have been competing since earlier November.
Now, important region competition is ready to start and these are the games that really count as teams try to make it to the playoffs. In basketball, the regular season region games set up the brackets for region tournaments. In soccer, the top two teams in a region make the playoffs.
Read More
Rebelettes take 2 wins in Simpson tournament
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:00 PM
The Leake Academy Rebelettes picked up a couple of victories in the Simpson County tournament as they prepared to return to prep basketball action.
The Rebelettes improved to 15-3 as they defeated Madison-Ridgeland Academy 57-54 and host Simpson 62-30.
Read More
Neshoba Central bowlers looking for state gold
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:00 PM
Both Neshoba Central bowling teams are off to winning starts as they aim to return to the State tournaments for another year.
Both teams finished third in the Class 2 state tournament. Both entered that tournament as the No. 2 team out of the North. Coach Joey Blount says his team is looking to challenge again.
Read More
Rockets blowout Raleigh-Egypt at ‘The Hump’
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
The Neshoba Central Rockets dominated Raleigh-Egypt of Memphis Monday afternoon as they took an 84-44 victory in the “Slam Dunk at the Hump” prep basketball classic at Mississippi State University.
“I was worried about us coming of a five or six day holiday layoff,” Coach Jerry Byrd said. “But we came in and answered the challenge. We shot well and played good defense.”
Read More
State champs Kemper County dominate all-region team
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 6:00 PM
Kemper County, the 2016 Class 3A state football champions, dominated this year’s All-Region 5-3A team which was recently released.
Eric Clark was the Region’s Overall Most Valuable Player, while D.J. Clayton was the Offensive MVP. The Wildcats’ Quandarious Bohannon shared the Best Receiver award with Jeremiah Robinson of Choctaw Central. Chris McRay of Kemper County was named the Best Defensive Lineman
Read More
DEATH NOTICES
James 'Skip' Duncan
James 'Skip' Duncan died Dec. 31, 2016.
Wade Boatner
Wade Boatner died Jan. 3, 2017.
Adell Higginbotham
Adell Higginbotham died Jan. 3, 2017.
THE FAIR TIMES
Friday, July 31, 2015 1:00 AM
"Utter foolishness" is Lanelle Glover's description of the Fair, but she loves every single second of it.
Read More
Friday, July 31, 2015 1:00 AM
"Utter foolishness" is Lanelle Glover's description of the Fair, but she loves every single second of it.
Read More
Adcock likes to make others smile
Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
As cliche as it sounds, the Fair is truly all about having a good time, and that's basically Sherrie Adcock's life motto.
Read More
Adcock likes to make others smile
Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
As cliche as it sounds, the Fair is truly all about having a good time, and that's basically Sherrie Adcock's life motto.
Read More
Colorado resident has many Fair memories
Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
A resident of Larkspur, Colo., Apryl Parkerson has been coming to he fair for as long as she can remember.
Read More
Search only accepts letters and numbers.
