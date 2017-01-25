Home
|
Contact Us
|
Email Updates Signup
|
439 E Beacon ST, Philadelphia, MS 39350 | 601.656.4000
|
Submit News
NEWS
News
SPORTS
Sports
CLASSIFIEDS
Place a Classified Ad
OBITUARIES
Daily death notices
Obituary policy
SOCIETY
Engagements & Weddings policy
EDITORIAL
Editorial
ABOUT US
About Us
Privacy Policy
ADVERTISE WITH US
FAIR TIMES
THE FAIR TIMES
CIRCULATION
Renewals/Subscriptions
Change of address
Saturday, January 28, 2017
News
Youth Coalition tops 75 members with a goal to combat teen pregnancy
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
Combating Neshoba County’s unsually high teen pregnancy rate among both blacks and whites, along with improvements in test scores and high school dropout rates, are among the goals of the Neshoba Youth Coalition, which was created seven years ago to “empower young women and men in Neshoba County to be positive agents of transformation.”
The group started out with seven members and has now grown to include 75 students, who meet once a week.
Read More
Child drowns in pond
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
A 5-year-old child drowned in a pond off Road 602 in the Arlington community over the weekend, the authorities said.
The body of the child, Bentley Shayne Bozeman, was found about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sheriff Tommy Waddell said.
Read More
Merchants plan clearance sales starting today
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
Several Philadelphia merchants are planning a special Citywide Clearance Sale Event starting today. The sale event will continue through Saturday.
The promotion is designed to encourage residents to shop locally as merchants discount merchandise and some roll out new spring inventory.
Read More
Supes approve four-year road, bridge plan
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
A comprehensive road and bridge plan for the next four years was approved last week by the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors totaling over $11 million in paving and nearly $4 million in resealing.
The primary emphasis on bridges over the next four years will be to reduce the number which are in the rating category of 25 or below, the plan said. Once these are replaced, the next priority is to replace those with a rating of 49 or below.
Read More
AG rejects Country Club as Ward 2 city polling place
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
Ward 2 Philadelphia voters will cast ballots at a new polling place in municipal elections this year in wake of an Attorney General’s opinion.
Aldermen voted unanimously last week to move the polling place to Central Electric Power Association’s facility off Holland Avenue.
Read More
Lady Warriors brace for nationally ranked foe
The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors will face a nationally ranked team this Saturday in the Robertson Sportswear Lady Challenge that will be held at Booneville High School.
The Lady Warriors will be taking on Hamilton Heights Christian School. The Hawks come in with a 19-1 record. According to Max Preps, they are ranked No. 1 in Tennessee and eighth in the nation.
Continue this story
Club honors McGilbra with top award
Though Jo Beth McGilbra might have come to Philadelphia without knowing a soul, she has clearly made a lasting impact to be named 2017’s Woman of the Year for the Philadelphia Woman’s Club.
A native of Bassfield, McGilbra attended the University of Southern Mississippi. After graduation, she came to Philadelphia to work with the Mississippi State Extension Service in the 4-H department and has been here ever since.
Continue this story
MHP pursuit ends with misdemeanor after guns were drawn
One vehicle ramming another on Main Street near the courthouse ended after a brief pursuit last Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement guns drawn, two men handcuffed and on the ground and one eventually booked on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol pursuit ended about 3:50 p.m. in the parking lot of a car wash near the intersection of Pecan Avenue and Beacon Street.
Continue this story
Vertical thumbnails|||||| font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; ||ctl00_body_ctl25_ctl01_rrThumbnails99||ctl00_body_ctl25_ctl01_rrFullSizePhotos99||imgStartRotator99||imgStopRotator99||100||||True||No related video||,|,|,||False||40317,0|40324,1|40336,2||99
BREAKING NEWS
•
Choctaw Tribal Council approves Red Water Casino Resolution
•
Arrest made in connection with burglary at Co-Op
Editorial
PERRY/Obama’s clemency
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
Three days before leaving office, President Barack Obama issued 273 commutations and 64 pardons to federal criminals. Two days later, he issued another 330 commutations. He provided clemency relief (commutations shorten a sentence; pardons forgive a crime) to 1,927 people while in office (212 of which were pardons).
Fourteen individuals receiving the President’s mercy were convicted in federal courts in Mississippi (3 pardons; 11 commutations).
Read More
BROOKS/After the Women’s March
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
The women’s marches were a phenomenal success and an important cultural moment. Most everybody came back uplifted and empowered. Many said they felt hopeful for the first time since Election Day. But these marches can never be an effective opposition to Donald Trump.
Read More
LOWRY/Donald Trump’s new culture war
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
The nation’s foremost culture warrior is President Donald J. Trump.
He wouldn’t, at first blush, seem well-suited to the part. Trump once appeared on the cover of Playboy. He has been married three times. He ran beauty pageants and was a frequent guest on the Howard Stern radio show. His “locker-room talk” captured on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape didn’t, shall we say, demonstrate a well-honed sense of propriety.
Read More
FLASHBACKS
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
A Red Cross Chapter for active work was organized here Monday with the election of the following officers: F.L. Grubbs, county chairman, F. M. Wiggins, vice-chairman, J. M. Lofton, secretary-treasurer. Mr. S. B. King was named chairman of the Roll Call, for the purpose of soliciting annual memberships and dues.
Read More
BIBLE SELECTION/Galatians 6:1 ESV
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
Brothers, if anyone is caught in any transgression, you who are spiritual should restore him in a spirit of gentleness. Keep watch on yourself, lest you too be tempted. — Galatians 6:1 ESV
Read More
Sports
No. 1 Rockets going for a Region 3-5A sweep this week
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
The Neshoba Central Rockets can complete a sweep of Region 3-5A but they face two very tough test.
The Rockets go into the week with a 4-0 region record following Friday night’s 52-43 win over Ridgeland. Neshoba Central is ranked No. 1 in a statewide poll of class 5A boys basketball teams. They have two region games remaining. They were to host Lanier on Tuesday and visit the Vicksburg Gators on Friday.
Read More
LA Rebelettes pick up two district victories
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
The Leake Academy Rebelettes picked up a couple of District 2AAA victories last week in prep basketball action.
The Rebelettes crushed Winston 71-36 and then defeated Starkville 67-62 to remain undefeated in district play. In a non-district game, the Rebelettes dropped a 57-50 decision at East Rankin.
Read More
Tornadoes look to bounce back in region hoops play
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
Both Philadelphia basketball teams will have their work cut out for them this week when they take on two of the top teams in Region 5-3A.
The Tornado teams were to host Kemper County on Tuesday and then host Choctaw Central on Friday.
Read More
Choctaw Central teams enter state soccer playoffs
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
Both Choctaw Central soccer teams have qualified for the Class 1A-2A-3A state playoffs.
The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors won the district championship for the fifth straight year. They begin post season play Wednesday when they host Pelahatchie.
Read More
ECCC's annual First Pitch dinner set for Saturday, Feb. 4
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:00 PM
Christian Ostrander, associate head baseball coach at Louisiana Tech University, will be the featured speaker at the annual East Central Community College Baseball First Pitch Dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event will be held in the Mabry Memorial Cafeteria on the Decatur campus.
The public is invited to the event which annually kicks off the ECCC baseball season. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children age 12 and under.
Read More
DEATH NOTICES
Ricardo Lee Wilson
Ricardo Lee Wilson died Jan. 26, 2017.
James Cecil Nichols
James Cecil Nichols died Jan. 26, 2017.
Wanda Platt Jones
Wanda Platt Jones died Jan. 20, 2017.
THE FAIR TIMES
Friday, July 31, 2015 1:00 AM
"Utter foolishness" is Lanelle Glover's description of the Fair, but she loves every single second of it.
Read More
Friday, July 31, 2015 1:00 AM
"Utter foolishness" is Lanelle Glover's description of the Fair, but she loves every single second of it.
Read More
Adcock likes to make others smile
Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
As cliche as it sounds, the Fair is truly all about having a good time, and that's basically Sherrie Adcock's life motto.
Read More
Adcock likes to make others smile
Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
As cliche as it sounds, the Fair is truly all about having a good time, and that's basically Sherrie Adcock's life motto.
Read More
Colorado resident has many Fair memories
Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
A resident of Larkspur, Colo., Apryl Parkerson has been coming to he fair for as long as she can remember.
Read More
CALENDAR
"Select a day to show the events for that day below the heading "This week's events"
Calendar
Title and navigation
Title and navigation
Move back 3 months
Move back 1 month
January 2017
Move forward 1 month
Move forward 3 months
January 2017
S
M
T
W
T
F
S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Submit an Event...
This Week's Events
Search only accepts letters and numbers.
JOSHUA S. LADD
MATTHEW R. STOVALL
ADVERTISING RATES
40th ANNIVERSARY
EXTRAS
Home
|
Contact Us
|
Email Updates Signup
|
439 E Beacon ST, Philadelphia, MS 39350 | 601.656.4000
|
Submit News
Copyright 2015 The Neshoba Democrat Publishing Co. Inc.
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##