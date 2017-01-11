Home
Sunday, January 15, 2017
News
Mayor, pastor leads church rebuild after 2014 tornado
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
Philadelphia Mayor James Young never shies away from a challenge, despite the many roles he plays, including pastor of a large congregation.
So when his church in Louisville was destroyed by a tornado in 2014, he quickly led efforts to get it rebuilt on a larger scale.
Read More
Sleet wreaks havoc on town
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
A winter storm system which pushed through Central Mississippi on Friday brought up to a quarter-inch of sleet and snow throughout Neshoba County, causing multiple traffic accidents over the weekend as temperatures dipped to the teens.
Numerous businesses in Philadelphia closed early on Friday and remained closed on Saturday after sleet fell Friday afternoon and into the night causing slippery road conditions.
Read More
MLK Day Parade, program on tap for King celebration
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
A parade and special program are planned for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Philadelphia as well as a march, organizers said.
This year’s theme is "Together We Stand, Divided We Fall.”
Read More
Two face felony drug charges
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
Two people face felony drug charges after they were arrested in the parking lot of a discount center last week.
Angelina Dykes, 36, of 10100 Road 2418, Union, and Billy Ray Neese, 23, of 12323 Road 325, Union, were arrested on Jan. 4 about 3 p.m.
Dykes was charged with felony possession of crystal methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Read More
Woman charged with assault on police officer
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
A woman faces a felony charge following an altercation with a police officer on Friday at a Philadelphia business.
Santtarrius Tynesha Judon, 27, of 267 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., was charged with assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest with a struggle and failure to comply about 2 p.m. Friday.
Read More
Philadelphia splits with Union
Philadelphia and Union split a pair of prep basketball games in action from last week.
The Lady Tornadoes took a 60-29 decision over the Union girls. The Yellowjackets came back to stop the Tornadoes 50-41.
Continue this story
All kids are special to local middle school teacher
University of Southern Mississippi graduate and new mom Brittany Gaylord has returned home to Sebastopol to start her family and couldn’t be happier.
Gaylord graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in December of 2011 and got engaged the same month to longtime boyfriend and Noxapater native Tyler Gaylord, a teacher at Philadelphia High School.
Continue this story
Man faces first-degree murder accused of shooting father in 2015
A Neshoba County man was indicted for first-degree murder and arson in connection with the 2015 shooting death of his father.
The indictment was one of 54 handed down by a grand jury during its December term.
Continue this story
BREAKING NEWS
•
Repaving project underway at Williamsville
•
One person injured in two-vehicle accident
Editorial
FLASHBACKS
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
JAN. 15, 1937
Dr. C. H. Harrison was named as School Trustee here by the Board of Aldermen at the January meeting, his term being for five years. He succeeds Mrs. N. A. Johnson, whose term expired Jan. 1, 1937.
Read More
PERRY/Speech and all that jazz
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
This week, author, political columnist, jazz critic and – to quote his wife – “social mischief maker” Nat Hentoff passed away at his apartment in Greenwich Village “surrounded by family listening to Billie Holiday,” according to his son, Nick Hentoff, on Twitter.
Read More
HARPER/Obamacare on life support
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
“If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. If you like your health care plan, you can keep your health care plan,” President Obama made those promises on multiple occasions while trying to sell the Affordable Care Act to the American people. We now know that neither of these statements turned out to be true. Obamacare has done the opposite of what the president promised when he said, “You’ll find more choices, more competition, and in many cases, lower prices.” What we are seeing across the country is fewer choices, less competition, and skyrocketing premiums. But the full story of Obamacare is more than a string of broken promises - the onerous rules and regulations are causing the law to collapse under its own weight. The simple truth is that it is hurting more people than it is helping. Just two months ago, 8 in 10 Americans told Gallup they want Obamacare either significantly changed or replaced altogether.
Read More
LOWRY/Obama’s ‘Russian reset’ failure
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
President Barack Obama has finally had it with Russia. It only took eight years of cold reality — topped off by the Russian interference in the November election — to make the outgoing president almost cleareyed about the Kremlin.
Not that Obama is ready to admit error. Asked by George Stephanopoulos on Sunday if he underestimated Vladimir Putin, Obama said no, he had only missed how cyberhacking could be used to meddle in our electoral system — in other words, it was a technical mistake, rather than a fundamental misassessment of a foreign adversary.
Read More
GETTING THE MESSAGE/2nd Timothy 4:6-8
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
Our Lord came into this world in order to give men new life with God. The apostle Paul is the model of this new life. We see here Paul’s summary of his Christian life as death approaches. He says: “I am already being poured out like a drink offering and the time has come for my departure.”
Read More
Sports
Choctaw expects big crowd at upcoming NASA basketball tournament
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
Basketball season is always a busy time for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians as they follow the Choctaw Central varsity teams on their campaigns.
But the number of games is going to be pushed up to another level this weekend as 62 adult teams will gather for the Native American Sports Association’s (NASA) East Coast basketball tournament. Tribes from as far North as New York, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama will be represented in the four brackets. There will be brackets for teams in the men’s division, women’s division, legends men’s division and legends women’s division. The legends divisions features players 40 and older.
Read More
Neshoba Central teams face 3 regional opponents this week
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
Both Neshoba Central basketball teams face three Region 3-4A games this week, thanks to last week’s cold weather.
The Rocket teams were to visit Lanier last Friday night but the winter storm forced the game to be postponed until Wednesday. That puts Neshoba Central playing Ridgeland at home on Tuesday, visiting Lanier on Wednesday and then hosting Vicksburg on Friday.
Read More
Coctaw Central Lady Warriors dominate ranked foe
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors passed a tough test over the weekend as they knocked off Lafayette 59-48 in the Pontotoc Classic.
It was Lafayette’s first loss of the season as they dropped to 14-1. Choctaw Central is ranked No. 1 in a statewide poll of Class 3A girls team, and No. 2 in an overall state poll, second only to Starkville which handed the Lady Warriors their only loss earlier this year. The Lady Warriors also stand at 14-1. Lafayette is the No. 2 team in a Class 4A statewide poll and No. 8 overall.
Read More
Rockets have soccer season on the line
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
The Neshoba Central soccer teams have their playoff dreams on the line over the next two weeks as they close out the regular season with three region games.
The Rocket teams were to visit Laurel in a non-region game on Tuesday. On Friday, they visit Grenada while on the following Tuesday they host Germantown and close out at home on January 20 vs. Grenada.
Read More
Leake Academy takes on district foe Starkville
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:00 PM
Leake Academy faces three games this week in prep basketball action.
The Rebel teams did not play last week as a Friday game with Columbia Academy and a Saturday game at Lamar School in Meridian were canceled due to the bad weather.
Read More
DEATH NOTICES
Betty Prince
Betty Prince died Jan. 6, 2017.
Judy Lynn Chickaway
Judy Lynn Chickaway died Jan. 8, 2017.
James Kevin Edens
James Kevin Edens died Jan. 9, 2017.
THE FAIR TIMES
Friday, July 31, 2015 1:00 AM
"Utter foolishness" is Lanelle Glover's description of the Fair, but she loves every single second of it.
Read More
Friday, July 31, 2015 1:00 AM
"Utter foolishness" is Lanelle Glover's description of the Fair, but she loves every single second of it.
Read More
Adcock likes to make others smile
Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
As cliche as it sounds, the Fair is truly all about having a good time, and that's basically Sherrie Adcock's life motto.
Read More
Adcock likes to make others smile
Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
As cliche as it sounds, the Fair is truly all about having a good time, and that's basically Sherrie Adcock's life motto.
Read More
Colorado resident has many Fair memories
Thursday, July 30, 2015 1:00 AM
A resident of Larkspur, Colo., Apryl Parkerson has been coming to he fair for as long as she can remember.
Read More
Search only accepts letters and numbers.
EXTRAS
Copyright 2015 The Neshoba Democrat Publishing Co. Inc.
